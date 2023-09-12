Alberta government to address Calgary's E. coli outbreak as cases climb to 231

There are 25 children and one adult in hospital for treatment of E. coli infections and health officials say many of those patients have developed a serious kidney illness because of the outbreak. There are 25 children and one adult in hospital for treatment of E. coli infections and health officials say many of those patients have developed a serious kidney illness because of the outbreak.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News