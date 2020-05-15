CALGARY -- Health officials say three residents at a continuing care centre in northwest Calgary have died from COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, announced the deaths during her daily update Friday.

There are no details when the residents died, but officials say the victims consisted of a man and woman in their 90s and a woman in her 80s.

A fourth resident, a man in his 80s at Extendicare Hillcrest on Eight Avenue N.W., has also died from complications due to coronavirus.

There were 58 new cases of the illness reported in Alberta Friday, with 4,464 reported in the Calgary Zone alone. Of those, 870 cases are active.

There have been 125 deaths attributed to COVID-19 so far.