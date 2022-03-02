Alberta in talks to open overdose prevention sites
Alberta says it is in talks with social agencies in the province's two major cities to open new drug overdose prevention sites.
Two are expected to take the place of Calgary's only supervised consumption site, which has seen an average of 10,000 visits each month since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The province said it is waiting for proposals from the Drop-In Centre and Alpha House in Calgary and from Boyle Street Community Services in Edmonton.
"Work is being done by these agencies and others to create proposals and we look forward to reviewing those rapidly once final proposals are received," Eric Engler, a spokesman in the associate ministry of mental health and addictions, said in a statement.
Overdose prevention sites tend to be more bare-boned than supervised drug-use sites and can operate on a temporary basis.
Engler said the proposals are for "smaller" overdose prevention sites, but he did not provide specifics. He added that the province's recently tabled budget includes a funding increase for overdose prevention services.
Last May, it became known that the province planned to close Calgary's downtown supervised consumption site and replace it with two smaller sites at undisclosed locations.
Critics have said the plan to shutter the Safeworks facility will cause harm to existing clients, severing connections between vulnerable Calgarians and trusted health-care providers.
Elliot Tanti, a spokesperson for Boyle Street Community Services in Edmonton, said Monday that he could not speak to anything that has been confirmed but the group is working with the government.
"What I can say is we have identified the south side as an area of need in the city and we feel heard loud and clear from the provincial government on that," Tanti said.
"It wouldn't be right for me to comment any further on it until we were in a place where we knew that was going to happen."
The United Conservative government has come under fire for its handling of the overdose crisis, as Alberta has recorded its deadliest years on record during the pandemic.
About four people are dying daily from drug poisonings.
Some harm reduction advocates and public health experts have said the government needs to do more, especially as it relates to harm reduction services to limit needless deaths.
Tanti said the situation remains critical.
"We need more services across the continuum from recovery straight through to (overdose prevention sites) if we're going to make meaningful impact on this crisis," he said.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.
Live updates: Russia claims it has taken Ukrainian port city
A Russian official says troops have taken the Ukrainian port city of Kherson — a claim that the Ukrainian military denies.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April
Quebec announced Wednesday it is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places by mid-April and lift other public health rules earlier than expected due to a 'favourable recommendation' from public health.
BREAKING | Bail denied for first of 4 accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers at Alta. border blockade
Chris Lysak, one of four people charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder RCMP members in connection with the border blockade in southern Alberta, has been denied bail.
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
Canadians' COVID-19 concerns waning as provinces remove restrictions: Nanos
Nanos Research findings show Canadians' concerns about COVID-19 are waning as provinces continue to loosen public health measures and remove some restrictions.
Swedish defence minister calls Russian violation of airspace 'unacceptable'
Four Russian fighter jets briefly entered Swedish territory over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday, the Swedish Armed Forces said, sparking a swift condemnation from Sweden's defence minister.
Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate for the first time since slashing the benchmark rate to near-zero at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a bid to tackle inflation rates that are likely to keep rising from their current three-decade high.
Edmonton
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
-
Police release video of convenience store robberies, seeking 2 suspects
The video shows one suspect threatening the clerk with a large knife, holding it at his throat, while the other man went behind the till and stole cigarettes.
-
Death of man in southeast Edmonton confirmed a homicide: EPS
An autopsy has confirmed the death of a man in southeast Edmonton last week was a homicide, police say.
Vancouver
-
International child pornography case led to arrest of sex offender in Vancouver: police
What began as an investigation in New Zealand turned into an international child pornography case, police in Vancouver say.
-
B.C. company helping First Nations create 3D 'digital twins' of their territories
A Victoria-based company that uses technology developed for video games to create three-dimensional replicas of real-world locations has partnered with more than a dozen First Nations on digital models of their territories.
-
Senior arrested 4 years after pedestrian hurt in Burnaby hit-and-run
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run four years ago is still recovering from their injuries, police in Burnaby said, announcing the arrest of a suspect.
Atlantic
-
Killer's spouse must speak at Nova Scotia mass shooting probe: families
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting that left 22 people dead heard today from lawyers representing the victims' families, who said the commission must call the spouse of the killer to testify under oath.
-
N.S. reports 4 more deaths related to COVID-19; 45 in hospital due to virus Wednesday
Nova Scotia health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.
-
Two men charged, police seek third suspect after lockdown at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men are facing more than a dozen charges, and police are still searching for a third suspect, in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted the lockdown of a popular Halifax shopping mall on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Gas prices soar to record-breaking 194.9 cents in Greater Victoria
Gas prices reached new heights at some stations in Greater Victoria on Wednesday, with the cost of regular fuel hitting an unprecedented 194.9 cents per litre.
-
Orca researchers say new calf found among B.C. southern resident killer whales
A new orca calf has been spotted off British Columbia's south coast, marking the first birth for the J-pod of southern resident killer whales in over a year, according to researchers.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. tugboat blast highlights importance of battery maintenance: TSB
A Transportation Safety Board report says poor battery maintenance contributed to an explosion on a tug working in a remote inlet in British Columbia in 2020.
Toronto
-
Advocates identify man found frozen to death at Toronto bus stop in January
For the first time this winter, homeless advocates have confirmed the identity of one of at least four people who froze and died on the streets of Toronto.
-
Torontonians can 'begin to live more fulsome lives' as pandemic eases locally: top health official
Toronto is entering a “new phase of the pandemic” and residents can now look forward to “restoring” aspects of our lives that previously had to be put on hold to keep people safe, the city’s top doctor says.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to spike another 14 cents per litre over next two days
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Montreal
-
Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April
Quebec announced Wednesday it is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places by mid-April and lift other public health rules earlier than expected due to a 'favourable recommendation' from public health.
-
Montrealers organize donations, shelter for potential Ukranian refugees
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, Montrealers are preparing relief efforts for refugees who could end up in Canada, with food and clothing donations pouring into Ukranian churches around the city.
-
As Quebecers were questioning if curfews worked, so were health officials, emails show
According to emails unveiled in an access-to-information request by Radio-Canada, Quebec officials were themselves scrambling for data and evidence to justify bringing back the curfew -- just hours before they announced it before New Year's Eve.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police Services Board member attended 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Sources confirm to CTV News Ottawa that Robert Swaita, one of three provincial government appointees to the police oversight board, attended the protest against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
-
Ottawa installing 'Free Ukraine' street signs in front of the Russian Embassy
Mayor Jim Watson unveiled the new 'Free-Libre Ukraine' blue and yellow sign blades Wednesday morning that will be installed on Charlotte Street.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: 2 deaths; 24 in hospital
Region of Waterloo Public Health reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday as hospitalizations dropped by six.
-
Southwestern Ont. churches lose court challenge over COVID-19 restrictions
A pair of southwestern Ontario churches have lost their court challenge against the province over COVID-19 religious gathering restrictions.
-
'These people are lucky to survive': Local residents donating supplies to Ukrainian refugees
Donations are pouring in to support Ukrainian refugees. Several churches in Waterloo-Wellington are coming together to support those fleeing the war.
Saskatoon
-
Injured officer was shot in the head during trafficking investigation: Sask. RCMP
A Saskatoon Police Service forensic investigation has determined a Saskatchewan RCMP officer injured in a recent shootout was struck in the head by a bullet.
-
Indigenous leaders call on Prince Albert, Sask. police chief to step down following toddler's death
A group of Saskatchewan Indigenous leaders is calling for the "immediate termination" of Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen following the death of 13-month-old Tanner Brass last month.
-
Saskatoon woman who alleged harassment occurred during video shoot now says no minor was involved
A Saskatoon woman who alleged inappropriate behaviour occurred during a promotional Saskatoon video shoot in 2016 is retracting one of her claims.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. gold mine on track to open next year, hiring to begin
Officials from IAMGOLD say the Cote gold mine operation in northern Ontario will open next year.
-
Sudbury bar owner says naloxone mandate doesn't go far enough
A new labour bill introduced by the Ford government is set to require some Ontario workplaces to have naloxone kits on hand to prevent opioid overdoses, but one northern bar owner thinks the list should be expanded.
-
Ontario funding 13 economic development projects in Greater Sudbury
More than a dozen projects in the Greater Sudbury area are getting a cash injection from the Ontario government to help create new jobs in the north.
Winnipeg
-
Teen charged with second-degree murder after man found dead in car at Assiniboine Park: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a car parked in Assiniboine Park last weekend.
-
Manitoba to end mandatory isolation for COVID-19 positive tests March 15
More changes could be coming to Manitoba and how the province deals with COVID-19 as health officials say there is a shift in approach from a pandemic response to an endemic response.
-
Winnipeg police chief defends response to truck protest in city
The Winnipeg Police Service is defending how it responded to a truck protest that took over downtown Winnipeg for almost three weeks.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan open to accept 'unlimited' number of Ukrainian refugees: immigration minister
Saskatchewan is opening its doors to welcome refugees fleeing conflict in the Ukraine, the province announced Wednesday.
-
Heavy snow expected in southern Sask. to end the work week
Heavy snowfall is the story as we head towards the weekend. The weather maker here is a system and associated inverted trough in the U.S. which is bringing lots of moisture and the potential for heavy snow.
-
Conservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre to make announcement in Sask.
Conservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre said he is travelling to Saskatchewan to make an announcement.