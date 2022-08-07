Alberta jobs minister resigns position, will quit as MLA

Another member of Jason Kenney's cabinet has left the party.

Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer announced Friday that he offered his resignation to the premier, saying "it was an honour" to serve in Kenney's government.

"I believe that people will look back at the last six to 12 months as the economic turning point for Alberta."

Schweitzer's resignation as jobs minister came on the same day that Alberta announced another drop in its unemployment rate.

He said the numbers show the province's economy "continues to remain strong."

"Both Edmonton and Calgary had strong months, with Edmonton seeing more than 3,000 new jobs and Calgary seeing more than 12,000," he said.

The Calgary-Elbow MLA announced on May 23 that he would not be seeking re-election. At the same time, Schweitzer dispelled the notion of running for leadership of the UCP.

Schweitzer led the late Jim Prentice's leadership campaign and was later one of three finalists in the UCP's first leadership race in 2017, finishing last behind Premier Jason Kenney and former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean.

He said he is planning to spend more time with his family after serving eight years in politics.