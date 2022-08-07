Alberta jobs minister resigns position, will quit as MLA

Alberta Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer makes a statement at a news conference about the federal carbon tax in Calgary, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. After eight years in politics, Schweitzer resigned as Alberta's labour minister and will quit as MLA sometime this month. Alberta Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer makes a statement at a news conference about the federal carbon tax in Calgary, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. After eight years in politics, Schweitzer resigned as Alberta's labour minister and will quit as MLA sometime this month.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

  • Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday

    The first week of Folklorama's return to in-person multicultural celebrations is wrapping up, with thousands of Winnipeggers visiting 12 pavilions across the city over the first seven days. Festival organizers say it couldn't have gone better.

Regina