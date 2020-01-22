CALGARY -- A company that helped provide a stable income for artisans in developing countries around the world has announced it is closing down its corporate operations, along with a number of stores, due to a "challenging retail environment."

According to a statement Tuesday on the website for Ten Thousand Villages Canada, the company said it was moving ahead with the closure of its head office, distribution centre and its 10 remaining company stores will all be shutting their doors in the coming year.

"In this challenging retail environment, we recognize your commitment, support and dedication to the success of Ten Thousand Villages Canada," officials said in the statement.

"However, in spite of all our best efforts, we have been unable to achieve the level of sales that would continue to provide us with the ability to operate a sustainable business model. It is for this reason that Mennonite Central Committee Canada (MCCC) has made the difficult decision to close their social enterprise, Ten Thousand Villages Canada."

The closure will also affect the Ten Thousand Villages Canada webstore and wholesale operations.

While a number of stores will be closing, independently-owned locations will remain open.

Those locations include the Calgary store on Crowchild Trail N.W. and the Edmonton store on 82nd Avenue N.W.

Back in 2018, the company closed a number of its store because of "changing consumer habits."

Calgary's Fairmount Drive store was shuttered as a result of that move.

Ten Thousand Villages Canada began, according to the official website, as an idea by Edna Ruth Bayler in 1946.

It says Bayler was visiting with volunteers in Puerto Rico who were teaching sewing classes to women in poverty.

"Back in North America, she filled her car with their embroidery and hit the road, selling pieces at churches, parties and sewing circles. The concept of fair trade — and Ten Thousand Villages — was born," the website reads.

The company says over its 74-year-run, it has made a positive impact in the lives of 100,000 artisans around the world by providing them a stable income, an opportunity to share their work, access to education and medical services and much more.

"The truth is, none of this would have been possible without the passion and dedication of our staff, volunteers and most importantly, you, our loyal customers."

The company's stores are scheduled to close at various times over the next several months.

    Store Location

    Closure Date

    Vancouver Granville, BC

    May 29th, 2020

    Langley, BC

    Closing - date to be determined

    Abbotsford, BC

    Remaining Open

    Edmonton, AB

    Remaining Open

    Calgary, AB

    Remaining Open

    Saskatoon, SK

    March 31st, 2020

    Winnipeg Plaza, MB

    May 29th, 2020

    Winnipeg Henderson, MB

    March 31st, 2020

    Steinbach, MB

    Remaining Open

    Brandon, MB

    Remaining Open

    New Hamburg, ON

    May 29th, 2020

    Waterloo, ON

    May 29th, 2020

    Toronto (Danforth), ON

    May 29th, 2020

    Toronto (Bloor), ON

    March 31st, 2020

    Hamilton, ON

    March 31st, 2020

    Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

    May 29th, 2020

    Port Colborne, ON

    Remaining Open

    Ottawa, ON

    August 22, 2020

    Picton, ON

    Closing – date to be determined

    Cobourg, ON  

    Remaining Open

    Point Claire, QC

    Remaining Open

    Petitcodiac, NB

    Closing – date to be determined

    Tenthousandvillages.ca

    May 29th, 2020

 