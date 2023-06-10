Alberta man charged after driving SUV through attached garage

A Linden, Alta. man has been charged after allegedly driving an SUV through an attached garage.

On Friday, at around 1:30 p.m., Three Hills RCMP responded to reports of a disturbance on a rural property where an SUV was driven through a garage.

When they arrived, officers discovered a Jeep Grand Cherokee embedded into the attached garage of a residence. A man was discovered at the residence after trying to steal a Steiger farm tractor to escape police pursuit.

Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle, where they recovered 10 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of cocaine and 52 gams of fentanyl, along with other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Three Hills RCMP seized quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl

Jason Lock, 44, of Linden has been charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Failure or refusal to comply with demandl;

Theft of other motor vehicle;

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Driving while suspended or disqualified under the immediate roadside sanction; and

Driving uninsured motor vehicle on highway.

After a bail hearing, Lock was released. He's scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Drumheller on July 14.

“We are thankful no one was seriously injured during this event,” Three Hills RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Jamie Day. “The quick response from Three Hills RCMP officers resulted in the arrest of the male and prevented further offences from occurring.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5539. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.