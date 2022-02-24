Alberta music community raises funds to support Bill Bourne in wake of cancer diagnosis

Bill Bourne is a musician known for giving so much of himself to others, but family members, friends and fans of his music are now lending him a hand after a recent cancer diagnosis.

The multiple Canadian Juno nominee and winner was diagnosed with Stage 4 bladder cancer in late 2020.

In August of 2021, his kidney began to fail due to cancer consuming his bladder and connecting tissues, but medical intervention has been helpful in overcoming the life-threatening condition on a temporary basis.

Bourne’s daughter Emily has created the 'Help Bill Heal' GoFundMe campaign to assist her father and, in its first five days, the initiative has already raised more than $28,000.

"Bill remains optimistic that he will heal," said Emily on the campaign's page. "He hopes to recover from this cancer through healthy living, meditation, and minimal but necessary medical involvement.

"He is experiencing chronic pain and fatigue. It is difficult to work and provide for himself."

Emily adds she hopes to raise enough money so that her dad does not have to worry about basic living expenses and can focus on himself during the healing process.

"Bill would never seek out assistance on his own; he is uncomfortable with the possibility of being a burden or imposition," said Emily. "“He deserves to feel safe and supported by all those that love and appreciate him."

Bourne, who is 67 years old, was raised in rural Alberta and born in Red Deer. He first began singing at the age of two when he would sleep behind the piano at country dances where his parents’ band would perform.

He started his career back in 1975 and is known for mixing old-time roots, country, gospel and blues themes into his music.