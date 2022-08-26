Alberta names Tanya Fir new minister of jobs, economy and innovation

Premier Jason Kenney announced a change in cabinet on Friday, saying Calgary-Peigan MLA Tanya Fir would be taking over as the minister of jobs, economy and innovation.

The move comes three weeks after Doug Schweitzer announced he was resigning.

Fir will continue serving as the associate minister of red tape reduction, a position she was appointed to in July.

"As someone who served in this portfolio previously, and who has done tremendous work in the related Red Tape Reduction portfolio, Minister Fir is ready to get into the full swing on Day 1," said Kenney in a Friday news release.

"Minister Fir will build on our successes as we look to the future to ensure that Alberta remains the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family."

When announcing his resignation from cabinet on Twitter, Schweitzer said he was "immensely proud" of what he accomplished, and said it was an honour to serve alongside Kenney and his colleagues.

Fir was one of several MLAs who took a holiday trip in 2020 at a time during the COVID-19 pandemic when the Alberta government had asked all residents to avoid non-essential travel.

She, along with MLAs Pat Rehn and Tany Yao, lost her legislative committee responsibilities.

Fir called the decision a mistake in a public apology.