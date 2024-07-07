Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi eclipses turnout of previous party Stampede event

Newly-crowned leader of Alberta's New Democrats Naheed Nenshi drew a turnout at his first official Calgary Stampede breakfast that eclipsed last year's party pancake event.

Speaking in a riding that flipped the NDP's way in the last election, Nenshi says he hears the tide is turning.

Nenshi does not have a seat in the legislature, but the former Calgary mayor took over from former NDP leader Rachel Notley in a landslide June vote, capturing 86 per cent of members' support.

The party says 4,000 people attended the Sunday morning breakfast, which veteran caucus members say demonstrates momentum.

Calgary MLA Kathleen Ganley says turnout increased two- to three-fold, and that's a good sign for New Democrats.

Deputy Leader Rakhi Pancholi says she's not surprised because caucus has more members in Calgary than ever, and people are excited about the party's new leader.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2024.