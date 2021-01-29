CALGARY -- Twelve additional cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants were announced in the province Friday, including two more cases not related to travel.

Thirty-seven cases of the highly-infectious COVID-19 variants have been detected in the province as of Friday, 31 of the U.K. variant and six of the South African variant.

All but three of the 37 cases have been linked to travel.

"These three are all from the same household, one of whom is the case unrelated to travel which I referenced on Monday," CMOH Deena Hinshaw said at Friday's press conference.

"AHS is working hard to prevent spread and ensure that any close contacts of all cases are isolated and getting tested."

Hinshaw said the variant cases are another reason why Albertans must be cautious.

The added cases come as the provincial government announced a timeline to reduce some restrictions, including opening gyms and dine-in service at restaurants starting Feb. 8.

"Each small (reopening) step is followed by a minimum of three weeks of observation," Hinshaw said.

Both Kenney and Hinshaw reiterated that vaccinations, increased contact tracing, and a limit on international travel can help ensure the variant strains do not become the dominant strain.

Hinshaw confirmed Alberta's first case of the South African COVID-19 variant on Jan. 8 with a case that was related to travel. This case was Canada's first detection of any variant.