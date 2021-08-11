CALGARY -- The United Nurses of Alberta has planned information picketing at health care centres across the province Wednesday to send a message to the provincial government amid wage negotiations.

The province has proposed wage rollbacks of approximately three per cent to bring an estimated 30,000 staff under the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) at a time when the union representing them says workers are exhausted and feel under "attack."

In a news release, the UNA says its members are exhausted and overworked after a year-and-a-half on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, a global health crisis.

The union says proposed rollbacks, which include the elimination of semi-annual lump sum payments, reduced shift and weekend premiums, the and removal of charge nurse positions, would come at the worst possible time.

The union says many hospitals are understaffed resulting in significant overtime and nurse burnout.

Contract negotiations between the province and the UNA are currently underway.

The nurses are expected to picket outside 25 hospitals and health care centres beginning late Wednesday and are encouraging members of the public to participate.