Alberta organization battling human trafficking opens home for survivors in Mexico

LETHBRIDGE -

Not4Sale, operated by southern Alberta's Parallel Church, has opened its first home for survivors of human trafficking in Mexico.

The project was seven years in the making and the group is happy to finally see it completed.

"A big part of what we've been doing recently has been getting the home in Mexico established. That's been a big deal. And being able to celebrate that this month is very exciting," said Tanisha Stromberg, a manager with Not4Sale.

The home can take 10 people at a time and will provide resources to help them recover both physically and mentally.

Many victims need to detox after being drugged by their captors.

The first group will move in soon and will be made up of young girls.

Not4Sale, operated by southern Alberta's Parallel Church, has opened its first home for survivors of human trafficking in Mexico.

"For now, we're hoping to have girls who are younger, between age three and eight, which is a sad reality that those girls are out there and being trafficked that young," said Joy-Lynn Stickel, director of Not4Sale.

Not4Sale also stresses human trafficking isn't just a problem in other countries.

The organization has been involved in several rescues of human trafficking victims -- even some in southern Alberta.

"A lot of people think about being far away or in another country. But the reality is it's in our own backyard. And we know people who have already been trafficked within Calgary, within Lethbridge and different Alberta areas," Stromberg said.

Not4Sale, operated by southern Alberta's Parallel Church, has opened its first home for survivors of human trafficking in Mexico.

Not4Sale wants to expand on the success of its project in Mexico.

"We have our eyes on more homes in Mexico. There's such a need there," Stickel said.

"We also have our eyes on Africa. And in Canada, here, we'd love to have some systems in place, some homes in place."