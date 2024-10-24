Alberta poppy campaign launches Friday

The Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Campaign is launching Oct. 25, aiming to raise money to support Canada’s veterans and their families.

"When Canadians donate and wear a poppy, they help us change veterans’ lives," said Tammy Wheeler, executive director, the Royal Canadian Legion, Alberta-NWT Command.

"From meeting basic needs to accessing benefits, providing mental and physical health supports, to funding world-leading research on PTSD."

Starting Friday, poppy boxes will be available at thousands of locations across Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

Donations can also be made online.

The legion encourages everyone to wear a poppy from the last Friday in October to Remembrance Day.

"We are the people behind the poppy and our mission is to support veterans across a wide range of services such as; assist in the transition to civilian life, support veterans’ dependents and families, promote remembrance, and serve and support communities across the country," said the legion.

On Nov. 11, you can watch the national Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial online and on TV.

CTV News Calgary will be broadcasting the local ceremony on TV and online beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.