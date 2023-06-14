Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant

Alberta premier Danielle Smith did a dishwashing shift at the restaurant she owns in High River, Alta., this weekend. Smith has put the railcar restaurant up for sale. (Photo: Twitter@ABDanielleSmith) Alberta premier Danielle Smith did a dishwashing shift at the restaurant she owns in High River, Alta., this weekend. Smith has put the railcar restaurant up for sale. (Photo: Twitter@ABDanielleSmith)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau knew about Bernardo transfer before Mendicino, Poilievre calls for minister to resign

Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office and the PMO knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina