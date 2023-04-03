Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.

Speaking at an announcement about the government's plan to make it easier for international workers to come to Alberta – the first time she's been available to the media in some time – Smith said she's "been clear" that she nor anyone in her office have contacted any Alberta Crown prosecutor.

"Alberta's Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed this to be true," she said. "To continue saying or suggesting otherwise, is malicious.

"As this matter is now likely to be subject of legal defamation proceedings, I will not be commenting on it further as per the advice of counsel on the matter."

The statement comes after a video was posted last week of her phone call with Artur Pawlowski, a Calgary street pastor who is on trial for charges connected to last year's border blockade in Coutts, Alta.

During the conversation, Smith is heard telling Pawlowski that one of her goals since becoming premier was to address COVID-related charges against Albertans.

She also told him that there is no mechanism for her to force "them to drop cases."

On Thursday, Smith's Deputy Premier Kaycee Madu, who served as justice minister under former premier Jason Kenney, defended her actions and insisted that she never spoke with Crown prosecutors about any matter.

Madu, who himself was kicked out of his position over his interference with a traffic ticket given to him by the Edmonton Police Service, also said that Smith could speak to "anyone she chooses to speak with," when asked why the premier would speak directly with Pawlowski, who is charged with a crime.

'I'M ALSO WAITING FOR AN APOLOGY'

Smith, when asked if the phone call with Pawlowski was appropriate, said that she "sought advice from her justice officials on several matters."

"The advice that they have given is that there are matters that need to be resolved before the courts and nothing more can be done until those court cases are decided.

"I have always said I need to 'stay in my legal lane.' I said that as well in that interview – my legal lane is the only thing I can ask; is it in the public interest, is there a reasonable likelihood of conviction?"

The premier, fielding a question from a CBC reporter at the media availability, said she was also looking for a response from that organization.

"I'm also waiting for an apology for the misinformation in the story that you and CBC have written."

Smith did not specify who she might be suing, but CTV News has reached out to her office for further details.

In the meantime, the CBC has said it stands by its reporting.

No lawsuit has been filed so far.