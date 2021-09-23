Alberta's colleges of physicians and pharmacists voice concerns over ivermectin prescriptions

Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug, has been widely distributed in Latin America as a treatment for coronavirus. (AFP) Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug, has been widely distributed in Latin America as a treatment for coronavirus. (AFP)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon