Alberta's Milk River water level to drop due to pipeline break
Officials say a "catastrophic failure" on a pipeline in Montana, near the Carway, Alta., border crossing, is expected to impact Alberta's Milk River over the next several days.
According to the Milk River Project, an agency that delivers irrigation water to more than 120,000 acres of land in Canada the U.S., the St. Mary siphon on the St. Mary Canal outside Babb, Mont., burst at 9 a.m. on June 17.
Officials say personnel were monitoring a crack at the time.
"Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the damage is extensive," the Milk River Project said on Facebook.
"The canal was shut down prior to the failure, but the hillside, Hook's Hide-Away bar, hotel, and roping arena have all been significantly impacted with the water."
The Milk River Watershed Council Canada (MRWCC) said debris and water is flowing down the St. Mary River along the Canadian Reach through to the St. Mary's Reservoir.
"Please be careful in low-lying areas and along unstable banks," the MRWCC said in a statement. "The canal diversion gates were closed at the time of the failure for the inspection."
The MRWCC estimates flows will drop on the North Fork Milk River within 24 to 48 hours.
"Natural flows on Milk River in combination with the current rain should maintain approximately five or six cubic metres per second for water users. This will likely drop with depletion of the bank aquifers."
Recreational activity on Milk River is not recommended at this time as "flows will drop very suddenly," the MRWCC said.
The Montana office of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said Monday the breach caused local flooding and erosion, with washout areas estimated to be between nine to 15 metres (30 to 50 feet) deep.
"This breach has affected residents and surrounding communities directly or indirectly. Emergency response teams, and local law enforcement are involved in the response efforts," officials said.
"The Bureau of Reclamation is coordinating with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department, Blackfeet Tribe, National Park Service, Glacier County Sheriff’s Department, and Glacier Electric to limit the impacts of the breach and ensure people remain safe."
It said the flooding also caused property damage, impacted local infrastructure and created a risk to public safety.
"Roads are closed, and utilities may potentially be disrupted in the affected areas. Traffic cones and caution tape have been placed to limit access to potentially dangerous areas," the bureau said.
"Reclamation and local authorities responded quickly to the breach and will be conducting damage assessments to the St. Mary system, local property and surrounding areas. Residents are advised to avoid the area and follow evacuation or safety orders from local authorities."
The MRWCC expects to share more information on the situation as it becomes available.
Justin Timberlake arrested and in custody in New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.
'Work yet to do': Push is on to pass bills before House rises as Conservatives eye summer studies
With just a few days standing between MPs and summertime in their ridings, the pressure is on the federal Liberals clear their legislative priority list. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are pushing for House of Commons committees to keep working through the summer
The final round for the Canada Dental Benefit closes June 30. Here's how to apply
The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB). The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.
BREAKING LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
Police remain on scene of triple fatal shooting at Toronto office
Police remain on scene this morning following a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in North York on Monday afternoon.
Senate passes bill to ban replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces
Federally regulated workplaces will soon be banned from bringing in replacement workers during a legal strike, after the Senate passed a government bill Monday that is now set to become law.
Heat waves plague central, eastern provinces, tornado watch to bring heavy rainfall
According to local forecasts, extreme heat wave warnings are in effect for central and eastern Canada, with temperatures feeling as warm as low 40s.
EXCLUSIVE 'They were literally feral': Demands for answers in horrific B.C. case of child neglect
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
Staples stores begin accepting Amazon returns under new partnership
Canadians can now return their Amazon orders through Staples. The e-commerce giant says the office supply retailer's 298 stores are now equipped to handle Amazon returns.
Edmonton
-
'Do you guys have tickets?': How a nightmare of a road trip turned into Stanley Cup Final front-row seats for father and daughter
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
-
-
Murder-conspiracy trial hears two Edmonton police officers supported Coutts blockade
A COVID-era protest blockade at Coutts, Alta. — now at the centre of a murder-conspiracy trial — was getting outside support, including from two members of the Edmonton Police Service, court heard Monday.
Lethbridge
-
More pollen on the way for southern Alberta this summer
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
-
City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
-
Jack Ady Cancer Centre unveils Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's Broadway Plan gets mixed feedback at public session
A large crowd gathered at a public information session on Vancouver's Broadway Plan Monday night, as new provincial housing rules pushing for more density could change neighbourhoods along the new subway line.
-
Homicide team called to Burnaby after stabbing
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Burnaby Monday evening.
-
B.C. women made 83 cents for every $1 earned by men in 2023: report
B.C. continued to have one of the most significant gender pay gaps in Canada last year, with women earning 83 cents for every dollar men earned, according to a recent report from the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide team called to Burnaby after stabbing
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Burnaby Monday evening.
-
Sikh activists mark anniversary of B.C. temple leader Nijjar's murder
A Sikh activist marking the anniversary of the killing of British Columbia temple leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the past year has shown they are vindicated in their claims that India targeted separatists overseas.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'They were literally feral': Demands for answers in horrific B.C. case of child neglect
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
Saskatoon
-
'She's off the charts': Sask. Grade 9 student says her mom's cancer diagnosis stoked her passion for research
A Saskatoon high school student brought home some hardware from a national science competition, and she’s just getting warmed up.
-
Sask. Mountie who shot his lover to be sentenced today
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover is expected to learn his sentence today.
-
Sask. home destroyed by fire was a pivotal location in a high-profile murder trial
The following story contains details some readers may find disturbing.
Regina
-
Sask. steer auction for teen with rare condition raises more than $50,000
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
-
Melville man killed after motorcycle collides with deer
A 53-year-old man from Melville is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer west of Stockholm, Sask.
-
'Would be a very big loss': Regina residents opposed to allowing vehicles on Scarth Street Mall
For nearly 50 years, Scarth Street Mall has been for pedestrians only. It was deemed a walk-in corridor after a bylaw was passed all the way back in 1975.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
-
Police remain on scene of triple fatal shooting at Toronto office
Police remain on scene this morning following a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in North York on Monday afternoon.
-
Charges laid in Thornhill crash that left woman dead: police
Charges have now been laid in connection with a fatal three-vehicle crash in Thornhill on Monday afternoon, York Regional Police say.
Montreal
-
Don't leave kids alone in cars or pools during Montreal heat wave: health officials
With a heat wave sweeping the Greater Montreal area this week, the Montreal Children's Hospital is reminding parents and guardians that it is never acceptable to leave a child in a car.
-
Her 83-year-old mother was defrauded of thousands of dollars. Now she wants to warn others
A Montreal woman is warning others after she says her 83-year-old mother was defrauded out of thousands of dollars -- and it all started with a simple phone call.
-
McGill University ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who are occupying the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus.
Atlantic
-
N.B. school district, city preps for heat wave
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for New Brunswick, saying, "a period of very hot and humid weather is occurring."
-
N.S. man charged for allegedly driving 80 km/h over speed limit while impaired
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
-
Man, 90, dies after head-on collision between SUV, semi-truck: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says an elderly man has died following a head-on collision in James River on Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Violent crimes continuing to rise in Winnipeg according to latest police data
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
-
Security guards assaulted, hundreds of dollars in cosmetics stolen from Osborne Shoppers Drug Mart
Two security guards at the Osborne Village Shoppers Drug Mart were assaulted during a robbery that caused thousands of dollars in damage and hundreds of dollars in cosmetics were stolen.
-
Children allegedly abducted by their mother in Ontario last year spotted in Manitoba: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help from the public to find an Ontario mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three children in December 2023.
Ottawa
-
'We're not just building the arena for one tenant': Mayor defends proposed 5,500 seat arena at Lansdowne
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is confident a new 5,500 seat arena at Lansdowne Park will accommodate the off ice success of PWHL Ottawa in the years ahead, as questions are raised about the size of the arena for professional woman's hockey.
-
Jelly Roll and Shaboozey to perform the extra night at Ottawa Bluesfest
Jelly Roll is coming to Ottawa Bluesfest. Organizers announced the American singer, rapper and songwriter will perform on the extra night being added to the lineup on July 9.
-
Five places to cool off in Ottawa during this June heat wave
Ottawa's top doctor is urging people to avoid strenuous physical activity and stay hydrated, warning this week's hot and humid weather is "life-threatening,"
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay man charged for breaking into police headquarters, assaulting officer
A 35-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a northeastern Ontario police station and assaulting an officer early Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
-
Witnesses say suspects pointed handgun at them near northern Ont. gas station
Ontario Provincial Police have released security camera photos of three of four suspects wanted in for questioning in a handgun-related incident.
Barrie
-
Widespread power outage impacts services in Orillia, including hospital
A widespread community power outage in Orillia is impacting several services on Tuesday.
-
Special weather advisory issued for Owen Sound
Thunderstorms with heavy winds could also strike the Blue Mountains and Grey County.
-
Fatal rollover in East Gwillimbury
A young man lost his life in a tragic crash in East Gwillimbury.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener considering bylaw to protect renters
The City of Kitchener is considering new rules to help renters facing demoviction.
-
BREAKING
-
One person injured in Kitchener apartment fire
One person was sent to hospital after a fire at an apartment on Chandler Drive on Monday night.
London
-
Sentence handed down for 2019 hit-and-run crash
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
-
First responders honoured for bravery in Teeple Terrace collapse
Several London first responders have been honoured for their heroism on the job. The 2023 Ontario medals for bravery awards were handed out in Toronto Monday night — honouring those who risk their lives to save others.
-
'Crying won't get you out of a ticket': OPP lay stunt driving charge
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
Windsor
-
-
The Cult to perform at Caesars Windsor
British band The Cult is coming to Caesars Windsor for the first time in September.
-
After Amherstburg-Windsor bus route exceeds ridership expectations, town says three trips a day aren't enough
Surprised by the success of a transit route connecting Amherstburg and Windsor, town officials are seeking approval for a five-year extension and an additional daily trip to meet high demand from riders.