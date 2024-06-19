Alberta seniors to get 25% discount on driver’s medical exam

CALGARY
    Seniors in Alberta will get a break if they need a medical exam to renew their driver’s licence.

    The Alberta government is giving seniors a 25 per cent discount on a driver’s medical exam.

    It’s something they have to do to ensure they’re qualified to drive at the age of 75, 80 and every two years after that.

    The cost of the exam, conducted by a physician or a nurse practitioner, is not covered by Alberta Health Care.

    Once seniors present the test to a registry, the registry will process a refund, which will show up in the mail within 10 days.

