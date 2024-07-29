CALGARY
Calgary

    Alberta set to release final report on food safety at childcare centres

    The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.

    In comes after an E. coli outbreak in Calgary in September 2023 that saw hundreds of people fall ill. 

    Eleven Fueling Brains Academy locations were shut down after the outbreak, which originated in a Fueling Minds kitchen supplying the facilities with food.

    There were at least 446 cases. Of those, 39 children and one adult were hospitalized.

    In the wake of the outbreak, the province launched a panel to review food safety in kitchens that provide food in licensed childcare facilities across Alberta.

    The panel is also tasked with making recommendations on how to better protect children through legislation and inspections.

    Former Calgary police chief Rick Hanson leads the panel.

    Fueling Minds Inc. Court Case

    The City of Calgary charged Fueling Minds Inc. and its two directors Alimohd and Anil Karim with serving food at childcare centres in Calgary without a food services business license.

    Fueling Minds faces 12 charges and a total fine of up to $120,000.

    The directors pleaded not guilty in November 2023.

    A trial date has been set for September 2024.

