CALGARY -- As Alberta health-care workers receive their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, teachers and school staff members across the province are demanding to know when they will be able to receive their first shot.

“We would want that immunization after we have health-care workers, long-term care workers and seniors vaccinated, but it’s important for all staff working in schools and congregated settings to be protected as well,” said Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association.

“We want schools to stay open, we want children to be learning with staff and students so the best way to do that is to ensure all of our safety and to put teachers and all education staff as a priority.”

There are currently 129 Alberta schools on “watch” status, meaning they have five or more cases of COVID-19 confirmed, while a total of 294 schools are on “outbreak” status, meaning two to four cases have been identified. That translates to roughly 18 per cent of Alberta schools being impacted by the virus.

The province has taken steps to prevent the spread of the virus in school by closing all in-person learning for students in Grades 7 to 12 until Jan. 11, 2021, but cases continue to rise as K-6 schools remain open.

Schilling added that students under the age of 16 have to be authorized to receive the vaccine, which is concerning for teachers constantly exposed to large groups.

“Teachers have been concerned about COVID throughout the entire pandemic and the impact it has on their classes so the vaccine would really give that extra layer of safety and security," he said.

The province says it is listening to concerns from teachers, saying that it only has limited doses of the vaccine at the moment and the process to immunize everyone will take an extended period of time.

“We recognize the important role that teachers play,” said Alberta Health assistant director of communications, Tom McMillan.

“No decisions have been made on the next priority populations or groups. Those decisions will be made in 2021. Our goal is to immunize Albertans as safely and effectively as possible. As more vaccine becomes available, we will be able to expand our approach.”

The next phase of Alberta’s vaccine rollout will likely start in April. The province say it will provide updates as more vaccine arrives.