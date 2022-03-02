Alberta to announce rural internet investment
Improving internet speeds in rural, remote and Indigenous communities across Alberta will be the goal of a broadband strategy and investment being announced Wednesday morning.
Premier Jason Kenney is set to make the announcement at an event in Innisfail, where he will be joined by Minister of Service Alberta Nate Glubish and Innisfail Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen.
The 11 a.m. event will be livestreamed on CTV Calgary.
The province included $390 million to build high-speed internet networks, primarily for rural Albertans, in its Budget 2022 document tabled last month.
The federal government also announced a $41 million investment last month to connect thousands of rural Albertans to high-speed internet.
The federal funding will be split between 21 projects, according to a government release.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE AT 11
WATCH LIVE AT 11 | Alberta to announce rural internet investment
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.
Live updates: U.S. pledges to crack down on Russian oligarchs
The U.S. Justice Department says it will crack down on Russian oligarchs and anyone else who violates the sweeping sanctions imposed by the Biden administration in response to the war against Ukraine.
Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target for the first time since slashing its benchmark rate to its rock-bottom level at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BREAKING | Bail denied for first of 4 accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers at Alta. border blockade
Chris Lysak, one of four people charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder RCMP members in connection with the border blockade in southern Alberta, has been denied bail.
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
WestJet to buy Sunwing amid turbulent global travel market
WestJet Airlines Ltd. announced a deal to buy Sunwing Airlines Inc., as competition in the Canadian travel market heats up. Financial terms of the deal, which will see Sunwing's current shareholders become equity holders in the WestJet Group, were not disclosed.
47 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation
The RCMP say 47 Canadians have been arrested and 12 children have been removed from abusive situations as part of a global investigation into online child sexual exploitation.
Arab refugees see double standards in Europe's embrace of Ukrainians
In the Arab world, where 12 million Syrians have been uprooted by war, critics ranging from Hariri to activists and cartoonists contrast the Western reaction to the refugee crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the way Europe sought to hold back Syrian and other refugees in 2015.
Edmonton
-
Police release video of convenience store robberies, seeking 2 suspects
The video shows one suspect threatening the clerk with a large knife, holding it at his throat, while the other man went behind the till and stole cigarettes.
-
Edmonton boy, 10, has head injuries, broken arms after 'incident' on school bus
An Edmonton family is demanding answers after a 10-year-old boy with disabilities was dropped off from school with two broken arms and injuries to his head and face.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bail denied for first of 4 accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers at Alta. border blockade
Chris Lysak, one of four people charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder RCMP members in connection with the border blockade in southern Alberta, has been denied bail.
Vancouver
-
3 girls approached by stranger were asked to go for a ride with him, police in Penticton say
Police are praising the "street smarts" of three girls following a report of a child luring case in Penticton.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices break records again
Gas prices hit another record high in Metro Vancouver, largely due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and experts warn it may get even more expensive to fill up later this week.
-
Victim of fatal attack at UBC's Okanagan campus identified 24-year-old woman from India
The security guard who was fatally attacked while working at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus over the weekend has been identified as a young woman from India.
Atlantic
-
Killer's spouse must speak at Nova Scotia mass shooting probe: families
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting that left 22 people dead heard today from lawyers representing the victims' families, who said the commission must call the spouse of the killer to testify under oath.
-
Heavy snow leads to slick roads, school closures in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Wintry weather has prompted school closures and made for a tricky commute in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Wednesday morning.
-
Prince Edward Island confirms first case of avian flu in bald eagle on north shore
Prince Edward Island has confirmed its first case of avian influenza (AI), which was found in a bald eagle on the island's north shore.
Vancouver Island
-
Phillips Backyard concerts return to Victoria, star-studded lineups announced
Live music is returning to Phillips Brewing and Malting in downtown Victoria this year, with some impressive headliners scheduled to arrive.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.
-
'I just think it's worth the risk': B.C. man quits job as he prepares to fight for Ukraine
A line cook from Powell River, B.C., quit his job and is putting his life on hold to fight Russian troops in war-torn Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Six Toronto men arrested in global child sexual abuse investigation
Toronto police have arrested six men in connection with a two-year global child sexual abuse probe that has arrested approximately 700 people worldwide.
-
Homicide unit taking over investigation into missing young mother in Hamilton, Ont.
The Hamilton homicide unit has taken over an investigation into a missing Hamilton, Ont. woman who was last seen around New Year’s Eve.
-
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
Montreal
-
As Quebecers were questioning if curfews worked, so were health officials, emails show
According to emails unveiled in an access-to-information request by Radio-Canada, Quebec officials were themselves scrambling for data and evidence to justify bringing back the curfew -- just hours before they announced it before New Year's Eve.
-
'I'm going to fight': Quebec man leaves family to help defend Ukraine
A 47-year-old musician and father living in Montreal's suburbs isn't the obvious choice for a soldier. Mykhailo Sulyma admits he's never borne arms, but he flew back to his native Ukraine on Monday to join the front lines of battle.
-
Montreal police charge two after surveillance op catches 'grandparent scam' in action
Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested two alleged fraudsters for using so-called 'grandparent scams' to swindle thousands of dollars from the elderly, including some in Westmount, they say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa installing 'Free Ukraine' street signs in front of the Russian Embassy
Mayor Jim Watson unveiled the new 'Free-Libre Ukraine' blue and yellow sign blades Wednesday morning that will be installed on Charlotte Street.
-
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports total of 847 people in hospital with COVID-19, 27 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 847 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 273 people in intensive care.
-
Southwestern Ont. churches lose court challenge over COVID-19 restrictions
A pair of southwestern Ontario churches have lost their court challenge against the province over COVID-19 religious gathering restrictions.
-
Teen charged with weapon possession after brief foot chase: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged a 15-year-old with weapon possession following a reported foot chase near a Kitchener high school.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman who alleged harassment occurred during video shoot now says no minor was involved
A Saskatoon woman who alleged inappropriate behaviour occurred during a promotional Saskatoon video shoot in 2016 is retracting one of her claims.
-
'Likely COVID-19': Saskatchewan emergency rooms seeing more children under five
Saskatchewan is seeing a spike in emergency room visits among children between the ages of one and four who are showing up with respiratory-like illnesses.
-
Sask. RCMP charge 3 people after finding fake ID, credit cards
Three people face multiple charges after two fraud investigations near Maidstone, Sask., according to RCMP.
Northern Ontario
-
Laurentian report outlines recommended operations, governance changes
After an independent review of Laurentian University's operation and governance, a list of changes has been recommended in the Sudbury school's restructuring process.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
-
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
Winnipeg
-
Teen charged with second-degree murder after man found dead in car at Assiniboine Park: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a car parked in Assiniboine Park last weekend.
-
Transcona-area school closed Wednesday due to fire
One Transcona-area school will be closed on Wednesday due to a fire.
-
Fire in Winnipeg's West End prompts Wednesday morning road closures
A house in Winnipeg’s West End is destroyed due to an overnight fire that is forcing road closures in the area.
Regina
-
Regina's Evraz Place to be renamed the 'REAL District'
Regina’s Evraz Place will be known as the REAL District moving forward, following a name change announcement Wednesday.
-
'Likely COVID-19': Saskatchewan emergency rooms seeing more children under five
Saskatchewan is seeing a spike in emergency room visits among children between the ages of one and four who are showing up with respiratory-like illnesses.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.