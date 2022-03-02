Alberta to announce rural internet investment

Improving internet speeds in rural, remote and Indigenous communities across Alberta will be the goal of a broadband strategy and investment being announced Wednesday morning.

Premier Jason Kenney is set to make the announcement at an event in Innisfail, where he will be joined by Minister of Service Alberta Nate Glubish and Innisfail Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen.

The 11 a.m. event will be livestreamed on CTV Calgary.

The province included $390 million to build high-speed internet networks, primarily for rural Albertans, in its Budget 2022 document tabled last month.

The federal government also announced a $41 million investment last month to connect thousands of rural Albertans to high-speed internet.

The federal funding will be split between 21 projects, according to a government release.