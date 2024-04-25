CALGARY
Calgary

    • Alberta to appeal ruling ordering release of documents on coal mining in Rockies

    Logged areas near the Ram River Coal Corp. proposed Aries Mine Pit site west of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken Logged areas near the Ram River Coal Corp. proposed Aries Mine Pit site west of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
    Share
    EDMONTON -

    Alberta is appealing a judge's ruling that ordered the release of internal documents on coal mining in the province's Rocky Mountains.

    The lawyer for the ranchers who requested the documents under freedom of information laws is confirming the decision from Alberta Energy.

    King's Bench Justice Kent Teskey ruled earlier this month that the United Conservative government must release thousands of pages of internal communications pertaining to its plan to remove decades-old protections from those landscapes.

    Teskey also warned the government that the courts would resist granting requests for judicial reviews if they were seen as delay tactics to frustrate the release of information.

    The government's decision comes after Premier Danielle Smith promised in the legislature that the government would release whatever documents the court requires.

    Alberta Energy was not immediately available to comment on its decision.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence

    During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News