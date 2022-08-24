Alberta to commemorate Sir Winston Churchill with statue in Calgary

A statue to honour Sir Winston Churchill, one of the greatest leaders of the modern era, will soon be set up in downtown Calgary.

Officials say the installation of the statue in Alberta is important because the leader "had a special affection for Alberta."

"On his 1929 visit to our province, he visited with admiration both the oil wells of Turner Valley and the magnificent mountainscapes of Banff, several of which he depicted in watercolour paintings. He was so attracted to Alberta that he very nearly bought a ranch here," said Premier Jason Kenney in a release.

The depiction, which is one-and-a-half times Churchill's actual height, was crafted by Edmonton artist Danek Mozdzenski.

The artist has also created statues of Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson, jazz musician Clarence Horatio Miller, Alberta Lt.-Gov. Lois Hole and Alberta suffragist Nellie McClung.

Kenney added that on top of his love for Alberta, Churchill loved Canada and Canadians loved him.

"Calgary is one of the only cities in Canada not to have a Sir Winston Churchill statue, unlike Edmonton, whose citizens proudly named the symbol centre of the city Sir Winston Churchill Square," he said.

A northwest Calgary high school also bears the name of the two-time prime minister of the U.K., who is often credited with leading his nation to defeat facism and the Nazi regime in the Second World War.

The cost of construction and installation of the statue, including its maintenance, will be fully covered by the Sir Winston Churchill Society of Calgary.

According to the group's website, approximately $307,000 had been raised through different campaigns to pay for the project.

It will be officially unveiled at a ceremony outside Calgary's McDougall Centre in spring 2023.