CALGARY -- Officials at Mount Royal University (MRU) in Calgary have announced a positive case of coronavirus at the institution.

There are few details about the case other than the individual was on campus sometime last week. They are now self-isolating, the school says in a release.

It's not known if the infected person is a student or staff member.

MRU says it is in contact with health officials and are taking appropriate steps.

"We have been in contact with (Alberta Health Services) and partner agencies to facilitate notification to othermembers of the MRU community who were in direct contact with this person. This individual has also notified individuals where there was direct contact.

"Our primary focus right now is to support this individual in making a full recovery, and help AHS notify those who were in contact with this individual quickly to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and attend to their own health and safety."

Officials add while it is concerning to discover a positive case of the illness at the school, it shouldn't be surprising to anyone.

"It is realistic to expect that despite our best efforts there may be more confirmed cases as the semester continues."

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they come in...