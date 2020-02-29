CALGARY -- Demonstrations are scheduled to take place Saturday in a number of communities in central and southern Alberta aimed at protesting the cuts announced in Budget 2020.

The protest is organized by the group Alberta Can Forward and encourages participants to wear red and march in a number of cities including Calgary, Red Deer and Lethbridge.

The demonstration here begins at 11 a.m. at Western Canada High School and the march will proceed to the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre before heading to Calgary City Hall for the main protest scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Organizers say they will be focusing their calls for action on a number of major issues including public sector job cuts, education and social programs.

The group's Facebook page says demonstrations will also take place in Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Fort McMurray, Banff/Canmore and Medicine Hat.

"We know your provincial groups are on board while it is up to us locals to drive real change with people on the ground," the page reads.

They add the significance of wearing the colour red is to support those who are passionate about public education and to show unity in the march.

Alberta Can Forward held a similar protest in Edmonton at the Alberta Legislature Thursday.

Further information about Alberta Can Forward can be found online.