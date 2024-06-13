Alberta working with Ottawa on funding for more affordable housing projects

Alberta is in talks with the federal government about a potential partnership to build more affordable apartments in the province.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Alberta’s housing minister has been working with federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser on possible funding for affordable housing projects while speaking at a Calgary Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday.

“To see if we can find a way to come up with a program, similar to British Columbia, which would allow us to identify projects where we could either put up land, or put up a building, or defer taxes, or underwrite the lending so they can get a lower rate, and then pass on all those savings to the communities that end up doing that attainable or affordable housing,” Smith said during a question-and-answer portion of the event.

The federal government said the potential deal would come as part of the Canada Builds program.

Alberta, like too many provinces across Canada, is facing a shortage of housing options that are affordable for middle-class households,” Fraser said, in a letter to Alberta Housing Minister Jason Nixon, in April.

“The Apartment Construction Loan Program has proven to be effective in stimulating the construction of rentals across the country, including in Alberta.”

The program is available to provinces and territories that move forward with “ambitious housing plans that align with federal efforts to solve the housing crisis.”

Smith said discussions with Ottawa began after Alberta passed Bill 18 – legislation requiring schools, health agencies or municipalities to get provincial approval for any deals made with the federal government.

Smith said the bill was put into legislation due to the “bilateral deals” the federal government made with Alberta municipalities, without involving the province.

Over the past year, several communities, including Calgary and Edmonton, received funding from the federal government to help build more homes.

“But now I have 320 municipalities saying, ‘What about us?’ Including 24 mid-sized cities,” Smith said.

Now, the two parties are pursuing a new partnership that could help other municipalities in Alberta that did not receive federal funding for housing previously.

“Through this partnership, we can pool our resources to provide low-interest loans to builders for the construction of apartments that will help improve the affordability of housing in Alberta,” Fraser said in the letter.

Canada Builds works by combining federal low-cost loans with provincial and territorial investments to increase the construction of rental homes for the middle class, according to the federal government.

Calgary previously received more than $228 million through the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund, with the goal of fast-tracking the construction of more than 6,800 housing units in the next three years.

Additionally, Airdrie, Edmonton, Sylvan Lake, Banff, Bow Island, Westlock, Smoky Lake and Duchess received money through the fund.

According to data from the CMHC, there were 45,910 seasonally adjusted total housing starts in Alberta in April.

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce recently called on all levels of government in Canada to work together to address the housing crisis.

The chamber said it would like to see housing starts more than double, from 240,000 to 500,000 annually, to match population demand.