Albertan Ryan Barrow plays big role in Denver University's men's hockey championship

Banff's Ryan Barrow went up against Minnesota State in the Men's NCAA Championship game. The Pioneers couldn't get anything going through the first two periods but early in the third, Barrow struck with the game-tying goal. Barrow says it was the biggest goal of his college career.

