CALGARY -- Albertans affected by COVID-19 can now begin applying for a one-time payment of $1,146 from the provincial government as part of a $50 million relief fund.

Working adults who have lost all or part of their income as a result of having to self-isolate or care for a dependent who is self-isolating can apply for emergency support payments if:

They have been diagnosed with COVID-19

They are caring for a dependent who is self-isolating

They have otherwise been directed by health authorities to self-isolate

They are not receiving compensation from any other source

Applications can be done by visiting the Alberta.ca website.

The province declared a state of public health emergency on March 17 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That means places like bars, pubs, recreation facilities and child care centres were ordered closed and Albertans were told to self-isolate whenever possible and stay at least two metres away from other people.

Many restaurants have also closed, while others are now offering take-out only service.

Tens of thousands of Albertans were laid off as a result.

Anyone returning from international travel on or after March 12 is ordered to self-isolate for 14 days, along with anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include a dry cough, fever, chills, pain and shortness of breath.

The City of Calgary also declared a state of local emergency on March 15, as have several other towns and cities across the province.

Premier Jason Kenney has said the provincial aid is designed to serve as a funding bridge until federal supports begin to flow, which is expected in early April.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and there have been two deaths, one in Edmonton and another in Calgary.

Health officials have said those numbers are expected to rise in the coming days and weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which is a merging of two previously announced employment insurance benefits for Canadians who are out of, or off work because of COVID-19.

The new benefit combines the Emergency Care Benefit and Emergency Support Benefit and will provide up to $2,000 a month for the next four months.

Trudeau is also vowing that more financial assistance will come as the pandemic wages on, with the first $82-billion aid package set to flow as soon as it passes Parliament on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day