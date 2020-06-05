CALGARY -- According to a new survey, the majority of Albertans are in favour of keeping the current automobile insurance system and allowing the courts to determine just compensation.

Conducted by Nanos Research on behalf of FAIR Alberta, the survey gathered the opinions of Albertans regarding both at-fault and no-fault automobile insurance structures and concluded there is an overwhelming preference for at-fault insurance.

The survey found:

Albertans are three times more likely to prefer an at-fault insurance system (61 per cent support) over a no-fault system (20 per cent support)

Albertans are seven times more likely to trust the courts over insurance companies when determining fair compensation for an automobile accident (69 per cent support of the courts vs. 10 per cent support for insurance companies

A majority of Albertans (70 per cent) would prefer to select their own medical provider while 12 per cent would prefer to have a medical provider appointed by an insurance company and seven per cent would prefer a government-appointed medical provider

The survey was conducted as the provincial government continues to consider adopting a no-fault system.

Nik Nanos, founder and chief data scientist of Nanos Research, says the survey results suggest the move would not have public support.

"For many Albertans talk about the Government of Alberta bringing no fault insurance is probably a head scratcher," said Nanos. "They are three times more likely to prefer the current "at fault" system where they have choice and the courts decide on compensation."

“The results from this survey are quite clear. Albertans much more prefer an "at-fault" insurance system where innocent parties retain the right to sue for compensation."

Nanos Research surveyed 501 Albertans over the age of 18 between June 1 and 4, 2020 and the results were weighted to represent the population of the province.