ALERT seizes more than $55M in illegal drugs through Project Cobra

Alberta police have seized an estimated $55 million in illegal drugs through a cross-border investigation into organised crime, trafficking and money laundering.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), RCMP and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

ALERT says drugs seized include methamphetamine and cocaine.

Full details of the three-year investigation, called Operation Cobra, will be announced at a news conference in Calgary on Wednesday.