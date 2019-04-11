A 38-year-old man who failed to return his daughter to Canada in the fall following their trip to Egypt will now be charged with kidnapping.

Ali Al Aazawi was arrested earlier this month at Pearson International Airport in Ontario in connection with the disappearance of his 12-year-old daughter Zahraa Al Aazawi.

Ali and Zahraa left Calgary for Egypt in June 2018. According to a travel agreement between Ali and Zahraa’s mother, the girl was to be returned to Canada in September 2018.

Ali Al Aazawi was originally charged with parental abduction but, according to the Crown prosecutor, an additional charge of kidnapping, which carries a maximum life sentence, will be laid against the 38-year-old.

A bail hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, April 18.

Investigators believe Zahraa may be in Iraq with members of Ali’s extended family. The Calgary Police Service has issued a request to members of Calgary’s Iraqi community for information regarding Zahraa’s whereabouts.

According to police, Ali Al Aazawi and his family are not cooperating with the investigation.