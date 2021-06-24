CALGARY -- The Calgary Stampede has released its list of all-Canadian talent that will perform on the Stampede Summer Stage.

The lineup of 2021 performers is scheduled to include:

July 8 - The Trews

July 9 - Classified

July 10 – Dear Rouge and Michael Bernard Fitzgerald

July 11 – The Sheepdogs

July 12 – Default

July 13 – Sam Roberts Band

July 14 – Stars

July 15 – Monster Truck and Big Wreck

July 16 – Marianas Trench

July 17 – The Funk Hunters

July 18 – Blue Rodeo

"This 2021 experience is a throw-back to the big outdoor music event the Stampede had in the 70s called Summertown," said Kyle Corner, manager of Stampede programming. "A 100 per cent home-grown lineup is our way of tipping our hats to the open-air concert area that started it all, and of course we are kicking it up a bunch of notches with nearly 30 performances in 11 days this July."

The outdoor performances are free with Stampede Park admission.

In previous editions of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, live musical performances where hosted on the Coca-Cola Stage in Stampede Park near Weadickville. CTV News has reached out to Stampede officials for confirmation of where the Stampede Summer Stage will be located on the grounds.

For a complete list of Stampede Summer Stage and Nashville North performers and concert times, visit Calgary Stampede