'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break

The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break impacting the city.

Friday, city officials released an assessment that revealed five more hot spots require fixing, which they say will be done simultaneously using a number of private contractors in addition to city crews.

The early assessment suggests that it may take three to five more weeks to complete the repairs.

"The decision to declare a State of Local Emergency was not taken lightly, and it was done to ensure we are prepared for all eventualities in the drive to have this water feeder main restoration work done as quickly and safely as possible,” said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “I am grateful to the Government of Alberta for endorsing this approach and offering their support as we address this critical water situation."

Gondek said the local emergency declaration was related to the repair process which might involve doing repair work on private property. not to the water supply.

“The state of local emergency is not linked to the level of water in the reservoirs.” Gondek said.

Late Saturday morning, Alberta municipal affairs minister Ric McIver issued a statement in support of the city's decision.

"Alberta's government supports the City of Calgary in its decision to declare a local state of emergency," McIver said, "as this step signifies the critical state of Calgary's water infrastructure and the work that must happen expeditiously in order to return to normal.

"A local state of emergency allows the city to swiftly procure materials and coordinate action for repair," he added.

"Alberta's government remains in regular communications with the city through the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA), and directly with the mayor's office and we support the city in any way that is needed."

Reaching out

To help speed up the repair process, Gondek said the city has been speaking with municipalities across the continent to source parts, equipment and expertise. She added the city is also looking to the private sector, including companies from Alberta's energy industry, to help find solutions.

In the meantime, Gondek reiterated a plea for residents and businesses to reduce water usage during the crisis.

That includes allowing employees to work from home if possible, which she said could save people a morning shower and having "to worry about what they look or smell like."

The mayor had earlier pitched workarounds like no shaving and capturing rainwater in kiddie pools. On Saturday, she pointed to other tangible steps Calgarians can take to reduce water usage in the coming weeks, such as reducing the number of times they flush their toilets each day.

"The truth of the matter is if every household in Calgary did one less toilet flush per day, we would save 12 million litres of water," she said.

Calgary, a city of 1.6 million people, and some nearby municipalities including Airdrie and Chestermere, have been under a combination of mandatory and voluntary water cutback rules since the major water line ruptured in Calgary’s northwest on June 5.

Gondek said the city reached its maximum threshold of 480 million litres used on Friday — a figure that had stabilized from the day prior.

Anything higher than the threshold means Calgary is using more water than it can produce and will eventually run out.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” she said.

“I have to ask you to do a little bit more,” she added.

She also said Calgarians should take advantage of the rainy weekend forecast for the city.

The fix

Fixing the ruptured pipe, which is big enough in diameter for a car to drive through, consists of welding a replacement pipe into place, cleaning it and testing it.

Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief said an analysis of the pipe conditions earlier in the week revealed the break was "catastrophic."

"We've seen the complexity of the one fix that we've been managing for the last week," she said.

"Now that we have five fixes to make, this will be a complex undertaking and we need to make sure that we have a smooth path ahead and mitigate as many circumstances as possible."

Calgary Stampede?

The updated timeline for repairs also means water restrictions are likely to be in place through the start of the Calgary Stampede, which is scheduled for July 5-14 this year.

The annual fair and rodeo is known for attracting droves of tourists and filling Calgary bars and restaurants throughout the 10-day festivities.

Gondek said she wouldn't speculate on whether this year's edition will need to take place under adapted rules if the situation is not resolved by opening day.

"What I can tell you is that we've got really good partnerships at the city with many organizations, including Calgary Stampede, and I'm looking forward to understanding their perspective after their meeting here yesterday," she said.

Fire ban

A city-wide fire ban remains in place in Calgary, including all city parks.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.

The next update from the city is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

With files from The Canadian Press