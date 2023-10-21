All-Indigenous staffed TD Bank opens on Tsuu'tina Nation

History was made Friday at a bank opening on the Tsuu'tina Nation.

It's the first TD Canada Trust branch fully-staffed by Indigenous people and the first in Alberta on a First Nation.

The bank said it's part of a commitment to the truth and reconciliation commission's calls to action, including calls on corporate Canada to ensure Indigenous people have access to jobs, training and education.

"Having singers in the branch, you can never imagine drummers inside a (bank) branch," said Carrol Edmund of TD Canada Trust. "It's life-changing for me and I think it means a ton to Indigenous people across Canada."

TD donated $5,000 to the Tsuut'ina Food Bank as part of the grand opening.

With files from Adrianna Zhang