LETHBRIDGE -- Former CHL players Daniel Carcillo and Garrett Taylor filed a lawsuit Thursday in Ontario Superior Court alleging decades of abuse, rampant hazing and bullying of underage players at the Canadian junior hockey level.

The CHL’s three member organizations — the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) — are listed as defendants, as are all 60 CHL teams.

The lawsuit seeks damages for negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, and a declaration that the teams and leagues are vicariously liable for abuse perpetrated by their employees and players.

“Abuse issues, violence, and unnecessary sort of bigotry it is a unfortunate part of the history of Canadian junior hockey” said lead counsel James Sayce.

Taylor, who played two seasons for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, made a statement on the issue which read in part, "My focus in this claim is the imbalance of power that (exists) between players and the adults who run the leagues and the teams."

“The concept that you have to go through abuse when your 16 in order to harden you, that's not how the game should be played,” said Sayce.

The lawsuit alleges players were hit with hockey sticks, sexually assaulted, subjected to verbal abuse, forced to fight each other and made to consume large amounts of alcohol.

Carcillo posted a video on twitter, saying the lawsuit is about the victims more than himself.

Taylor has claimed he suffered abuse while playing for the Hurricanes as a 17-year-old rookie in the 2008-2009 WHL season under head coach Michael Dyck.

Dyck is now the current head coach of the Vancouver Giants. The lawsuit does not name Dyck as a defendant but details allegations made against him.

Taylor says Hurricanes coaches and officials were well aware of alleged abuse endured by players on and off the ice. The document notes that coaching staff took Taylor aside and demanded he fight younger players on the team.

"This took place numerous times. Taylor was seriously concussed during one fight in practice and he and other team members suffered other injuries during such fights," the claim said.

The statement of claim alleges the head coach provided the team credit card to older players so that they could purchase alcohol for the team rookie party where "the 16 and 17-year-old rookies were required to dress up in women’s clothing and were forced to consume large amounts of alcohol, to the point of blacking out and vomiting."

Dyck coached the Hurricanes for four seasons from 2006-2009. He also coached in the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association, most recently with the Lethbridge Hurricanes Midget AAA program.

Taylor’s family came forward in 2018 with claims that he was abused as a WHL player.

At the time, the WHL said it would hire a former RCMP official to investigate. The league refused to publish the results of that investigation.

Disturbing Allegations

Carcillo, who played for the OHL's Sarnia Sting from 2002-2005, has also claimed to have been abused.

In the lawsuit, he alleges that himself and 12 other Sting rookies suffered "almost constant abuse for the entire 2002-03 season."

"During showers, rookies were required to sit in the middle of the shower room naked while the older players urinated, spat saliva and tobacco chew on them," the 46-page statement of claim says. "At least once, the head coach walked into the shower room while this was occurring, laughed and walked out."

"Rookies were repetitively hit on their bare buttocks with a sawed-off goalie stick, developing large welts and open sores," according to the statement of claim. "The injuries were so bad that they couldn’t sit down, even while attending local high school classes. They advised team staff of this abuse, which did not stop."

The lawsuit goes on to say that rookies were stripped naked on road trips and sent into the bus bathroom, eight at a time while the older players would tape the boys’ clothes up in a ball.

Carcillo notes that some rookies were also forced to Bob for apples in a cooler filled with the older players’ urine, saliva and other bodily fluids.

The WHL hasn't responded to requests for comment but CHL official said in a statement, it “has not been served with any court documents and therefore we have no comment at this time."

“What we're really trying to do is avoid some of the abuse that has happened in the past from happening in the future” said Sayce.

The CHL recently agreed to a $30 million settlement in a minimum-wage class-action lawsuit. The league also faces another proposed class-action case related to concussions.