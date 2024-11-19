CALGARY
Calgary

    • Alleged Lethbridge drug house on Eagle Road shut down by Alberta sheriffs

    The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit a home located at 94 Eagle Road. (Google maps) The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit a home located at 94 Eagle Road. (Google maps)
    Share

    Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Lethbridge, saying officers were frequently called to the home over complaints about drug activity.

    The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit (SCAN) closed the home, located at, 94 Eagle Road for 90 days starting Tuesday.

    The property will be boarded up and fenced off, and all the locks have been changed.

    The community safety order comes with an additional conditions that will be in place until Nov. 19, 2026 – two years after the order was granted.

    No one is allowed to enter the home during that time.

    Lethbridge police say officers attended the property more than 80 times since January 2021.

    This year, officers twice conducted traffic stops on vehicles leaving the home, seizing illegal drugs in both occasions.

    Tuesday's closure is the third problem property shuttered in Lethbridge since the Lethbridge-based SCAN unit was launched a year ago, and the fifth in southern Alberta.

    "The collaboration between the Lethbridge Police Service and SCAN unit continues to make our community safer by targeting criminals who disrupt the peace and security of our neighbourhoods," said Lethbridge Police Service Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh in a news release.

    "We encourage our citizens to report problem properties so appropriate enforcement action can be taken and the individuals responsible can be held accountable."

    Since its inception in 2008, the SCAN unit has investigated more than 9,800 properties and has been granted 129 community safety orders.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News