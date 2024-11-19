Alleged Lethbridge drug house on Eagle Road shut down by Alberta sheriffs

Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Lethbridge, saying officers were frequently called to the home over complaints about drug activity.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit (SCAN) closed the home, located at, 94 Eagle Road for 90 days starting Tuesday.

The property will be boarded up and fenced off, and all the locks have been changed.

The community safety order comes with an additional conditions that will be in place until Nov. 19, 2026 – two years after the order was granted.

No one is allowed to enter the home during that time.

Lethbridge police say officers attended the property more than 80 times since January 2021.

This year, officers twice conducted traffic stops on vehicles leaving the home, seizing illegal drugs in both occasions.

Tuesday's closure is the third problem property shuttered in Lethbridge since the Lethbridge-based SCAN unit was launched a year ago, and the fifth in southern Alberta.

"The collaboration between the Lethbridge Police Service and SCAN unit continues to make our community safer by targeting criminals who disrupt the peace and security of our neighbourhoods," said Lethbridge Police Service Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh in a news release.

"We encourage our citizens to report problem properties so appropriate enforcement action can be taken and the individuals responsible can be held accountable."

Since its inception in 2008, the SCAN unit has investigated more than 9,800 properties and has been granted 129 community safety orders.