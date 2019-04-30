An RCMP investigation into a suspicious vehicle on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation resulted in the arrest of three people, including a man wanted on numerous outstanding warrants, and the seizure of a stolen pickup truck.

Members of the Cochrane and Airdrie RCMP detachments responded to the area on Thursday, April 25 after Nakoda security spotted a Dodge Ram that had been reported stolen out of Calgary and identified the driver as a wanted man.

Following an extensive search, officers located the suspect vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle was attempting to evade police when a second suspected truck appeared and blocked the path of the RCMP unit before fleeing the area as well. Police located the second vehicle and the driver, identified by police as 39-year-old Leah Beaver, was apprehended with the assistance of RCMP police dog services.

The pursuit of the Dodge Ram ended when a tire deflation halted the getaway attempt.

The two occupants of the Dodge Ram, 23-year-old Brandon Unrau and 30-year-old Karley Rylaarsdam, were arrested.

Unrau faces 14 charges in connection with the incident including:

Flight from police

Possession of property obtained by crime

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unrau was also arrested on outstanding warrants in connection with alleged offences in the Beiseker, Calgary, Cold Lake, and Vegreville areas.

Rylaarsdam’s charges include possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments. Beaver faces a charge of restricting/obstructing a peace officer.