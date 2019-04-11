CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Authorities seek Alberta man wanted on multiple warrants
Brandon Unrau is wanted on warrants in a number of Alberta jurisdictions. (RCMP)
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 11:03AM MDT
Police are appealing to the public to help locate a man wanted on warrants in a number of jurisdictions in Alberta and say he should not be approached if spotted by a member of the public.
Brandon Unrau, 23, of St. Paul, is facing a number of charges in connection to a vehicle theft in the Beiseker area last summer.
Unrau was charged following the incident with:
- Assault with a weapon
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Theft of truck
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Operation of a motor vehicle while disqualified
He is also wanted on outstanding warrants by Calgary Police and RCMP in the Cold Lake and Vegreville areas.
Unrau is described as:
- Caucasian
- 173 cm or 5’8” tall
- 70 Kg or 154 lbs.
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
Investigators believe he is in Calgary or Cochrane and say he should not be approached if he is seen in the area.
Anyone with information on Unrau’s whereabouts is asked to contact Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3496, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.