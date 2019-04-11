Police are appealing to the public to help locate a man wanted on warrants in a number of jurisdictions in Alberta and say he should not be approached if spotted by a member of the public.

Brandon Unrau, 23, of St. Paul, is facing a number of charges in connection to a vehicle theft in the Beiseker area last summer.

Unrau was charged following the incident with:

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Theft of truck

Possession of property obtained by crime

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation of a motor vehicle while disqualified

He is also wanted on outstanding warrants by Calgary Police and RCMP in the Cold Lake and Vegreville areas.

Unrau is described as:

Caucasian

173 cm or 5’8” tall

70 Kg or 154 lbs.

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Investigators believe he is in Calgary or Cochrane and say he should not be approached if he is seen in the area.

Anyone with information on Unrau’s whereabouts is asked to contact Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3496, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.