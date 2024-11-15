Alta. Premier Danielle Smith will be in Washington for Trump inauguration

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be heading to Washington, D.C., for Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

The premier’s office confirmed Smith plans to attend the Canadian Embassy’s inauguration event, where she will watch the swearing in.

“The event will be a gathering of Canadian and American officials who are key to maintaining a strong and constructive relationship,” Savannah Johannsen, a spokesperson with the premier’s office, said in an emailed statement Friday.

The premier has also been invited to speak to a group of conservatives working on climate policy in the United States.

“She will also be using the trip as an opportunity to further build relationships within the Trump administration and will be pursuing a number of bilateral meetings and roundtables to advocate for Albertans’ interests with our largest trading partner,” Johannsen said.

Smith posted about the visit on social media on Friday, saying she “can’t wait” for the federal government and plans on taking the lead to promote Alberta’s energy sector.

“Alberta’s energy sector is a cornerstone of North America’s prosperity and we’re ready to work with our partners in the United States, especially (Donald Trump), to ensure that remains true,” Smith said in the post.

“Alberta’s resources are critical to energy security, economic growth, and the strong ties between our countries.”

Trump will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2025.