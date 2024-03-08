American cybersecurity firm Fortinet creating $30M tech hub in Calgary

An American cybersecurity company is investing $30 million to create a tech hub in Calgary.

Fortinet, a leading networking and security business, said it plans to expand into downtown Calgary and create a “cutting-edge cybersecurity tech hub,” according to a Friday news release.

The California-based company said it will have a data centre, a training facility and a centre of excellence to “enhance resiliency and knowledge in safeguarding critical infrastructure and operational technologies” at its location in Calgary.

Citing Alberta’s annual 20 per cent employee growth rate, the company called Calgary an “ideal location” to continue its growth.

“Our expansion in Calgary directly contributes to creating valuable employment opportunities and advancing cybersecurity capabilities in the region,” Joyce Chow, the vice president of talent at Fortinet, said in a news release.

Fortinet is looking to secure space in downtown Calgary and plans on having more than 100 staff by the end of 2025.

“With the city’s rapidly growing tech talent workforce, and businesses embracing digital transformation, Fortinet’s investment continues the momentum we’re seeing across sectors in Calgary,” Brad Parry, the president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, said in the news release.

The project will come together with support from Invest Alberta, Calgary Economic Development and a grant from the Government of Alberta.

It will use $3 million from the Government of Alberta's Innovation and Growth Fund.

Fortinet is already a partner with the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), the University of Alberta, and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), and will continue to work with the post-secondary schools to address a talent gap and diversity in the tech workforce.

Fortinet said its data centre will be positioned to meet digital security challenges and help improve cyber resiliency in Alberta.

The data centre will incorporate emission-reducing technology to minimize its environmental footprint, the company said.