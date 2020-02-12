Ammonia alarm prompts evacuation of Rocky Ridge YMCA
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 10:19AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, February 12, 2020 10:36AM MST
The Rocky Ridge YMCA was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a possible ammonia leak.
CALGARY -- Calgary firefighters evacuated the Rocky Ridge YMCA for a short time Wednesday due to a possible ammonia leak.
Alarms in a refrigeration room went off around 9:20 a.m. at the facility in the 11300 block of Rocky Ridge Road N.W.
People were allowed back inside about an hour later.
No illnesses or injuries were reported.