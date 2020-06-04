CALGARY -- Calgary actor and comedian Andrew Phung is calling on non-profit agencies to cut ties with W. Brett Wilson after the businessman and philanthropist accused Mayor Naheed Nenshi of playing the race card in the last civic election.

Wilson made the comment during an online debate over the future of the proposed Green Line LRT. He has been a vocal critic of the $4.6 billion project in recent weeks, arguing economic conditions in Calgary have changed enough that it should be delayed so the scope and alignment can be rethought.

Wilson, who appeared on three seasons of the Dragons' Den, was challenged on that idea by someone who said Calgarians had expressed support for the Green Line by electing Nenshi in the 2017 civic election, who soundly defeated lawyer Bill Smith.

"No. The NE voting block that rose up when Nenshi play the race card was what won the day. Smiths views on the GreenLine were irrelevant," Wilson replied.

Reaction was swift, with several people pointing out Nenshi carried 12 of 14 wards in the vote.

Hours later, Phung — best known for his role as Kimchee on the show Kim's Convenience — called on non-profit organizations to cut ties with Wilson.

"Going forward I'm no longer emceeing/hosting events run by any organizations still receiving money from or are working with him," he tweeted.

Nenshi also addressed the issue on social media

"I generally ignore hateful people but wasn’t I just saying yesterday about how the cheapest insult is “playing the race card”? (I also won 12 of 14 wards and biggest margin was in Mr. Wilson’s neighbourhood if memory serves)," he tweeted.

A city committee voted earlier this week to accept alignment changes proposed by administration, including:

A surface alignment on Centre Street N. and a surface station at 16th Avenue N.

Addition of Ninth Avenue N. Station in Crescent Heights

A bridge over the river

A below-grade station/portal at Second Avenue S.W. to be integrated in the Eau Claire Market redevelopment site

Seventh Avenue underground station

Underground alignment on 11th Avenue in the Beltline and an underground station at Fourth Street S.E.

BRT improvements along Centre Street North

The changes will go before council as a whole on June 15.

Calgary non-profits, this guy is the worst. Please stop taking his money. This, along with many of his comments, are terrible and offensive.



Going forward I'm no longer emceeing/hosting events run by any organizations still receiving money from or are working with him. pic.twitter.com/Ko0G8AasOz — Andrew Phung (@andrewphung) June 4, 2020

No. The NE voting block that rose up when Nenshi play the race card was what won the day. Smiths views on the GreenLine were irrelevant. — * W. Brett Wilson * (@WBrettWilson) June 3, 2020