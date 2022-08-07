Angela Pitt resigns from Rajan Sawhney's leadership campaign

Airdrie MLA Angela Pitt has announced she's stepping away from her role as chair in Rajan Sawhney's leadership campaign.

In a statement posted to social media, Pitt said in part "It is time to for me to step back into alignment with my constituents and my values."

Adding “I will do my part to ensure the conservative movement in Alberta remains united as we rebuild a free and prosperous future for our province."

Sawhney is one of seven candidates vying for the leadership of the UCP.