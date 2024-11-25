Animal shelters overwhelmed with surrendered pets

Animal shelters in Calgary are facing a crisis as the number of people surrendering pets continues to rise.

The Calgary Humane Society is currently at capacity, with more than 300 animals in its care and a list of 150 to 200 more waiting to be surrendered.

The agency has instituted a triage program for intake.

"We just don't necessarily have the space for everybody who needs to surrender because the demand on our services is so high," said Anna-Lee Fitzsimmons, communications manager for the Calgary Humane Society.

"Every kennel is typically full. Usually here, we don't have a lot of kennels, just kind of open and ready and waiting for people because of the volume and the need that's in the community right now."

The surge in pet surrenders is primarily driven by rising inflation and housing costs, with many landlords now refusing to allow pets in their rental properties.

"What we're seeing, what's growing in Calgary, particularly with the housing market, is an increase in the lack of ability to find pet-friendly housing. And so, as the rental market has been changing and, you know, affordability has become a concern for a lot of renters,” Fitzsimmons said.

"It's about doubling every year the number of people that need to surrender their pet due to no-pet housing."

To help alleviate the crisis, the Humane Society is offering assistance to pet owners, including food, and is offering a program helping seniors on fixed incomes with veterinary costs.

"Ultimately, for us, we want animals to stay home wherever possible. We don't want animals here, and so if they already have a family who loves them, who's taking good care of them, we do all we can to support the resources that family might need to keep that pet home," Fitzsimmons said.

The situation is mirrored at the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS).

AARCS spokesperson Rachel Cote says the organization currently cares for 600 animals, either in its shelter or with foster families.

To help keep pets with their owners, AARCS has expanded its emergency food program.

"If somebody needs some food for their animal, we're happy to provide that through our food assistance program," Cote said.

"It's really important for us to try and keep those animals with their families."

Meanwhile, Parachutes for Pets, which began as a pet food bank, has had to shift its focus to start providing emergency shelter for pets.

"Our friends at the rescues are full right now, so there's not a lot of places for them to go, so we're happy to provide that interim support," said Melissa David, Parachutes for Pets founder and executive director.

"And on the pet food bank side, we've never been busier. We're having a hard time keeping donations on the shelves."

To make matters worse, inflation is impacting donations to these organizations, and the recent Canada Post strike has disrupted Christmas mail-out fundraising efforts.

The agencies are hoping to make up some of the shortfall through online donations.