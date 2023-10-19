'Another chance': Bearspaw golf course thriving after going into receivership in 2019

Bearspaw Golf Club is putting the finishing touches on another successful season – a far cry from what things looked like back in 2019.

The clubhouse that was being built had several cost overruns and members voted against coughing up more money, which led to the course going into receivership.

Andrew Melton is a long-time member at Bearspaw. He remembers when they put the locks on the gate. He says it was a dark day.

“I live on the course so I had to get up every morning and see what really was a failed real estate project,” he said.

“It was very hard on the old members that lost their membership. It was a very tough time.”

GROUP WITH A VISION

Melton loved the golf course and he didn’t want to see it go down, so he joined forces with some other members. They brought in new partners and bought the golf course.

Eventually, they got a 30,000 square foot clubhouse built at a cost of about $25 million.

Melton says one of the keys to getting it built was getting old members to come back to the club.

“They gave us another chance, they came back and said ‘we’ll re-invest,’” he said.

“You have to keep in mind that these people lost some equity. The second factor is a great ownership group of highly capable people. All of them are involved in the club giving the management input and advice and also very mindful of real responsible financial stewardship, and I think that’s a key and we’re in great financial footing.”

ENERGETIC MEMBERSHIP

Besides the original members coming back, Bearspaw was also able to gain some new members which gave the club some extra energy. Bearspaw now has 325 full play members and they’d like to get that number to about 450.

It’s now a vibrant club with a bright future. Richard Creally started as the general manager of the club this season.

“I get to be the white knight on the horse riding in because of the new clubhouse,” he said.

“They’ve always had a fantastic golf course and an excited membership. A number of members returned to Bearspaw, which speaks to the culture of the club but it’s the new families that give us that new energy as well.

It’s been exciting to see.”

PROUD OF WHAT THEY’VE ACCOMPLISHED

Melton says it wasn’t easy to turn things around and he’s proud of where Bearspaw is at right now.

“Six years ago, if you asked me ‘I’d be talking to you I would’ve said ‘no way,’” he said.

“It’s been a lot of work and I’m super proud. One because I like this place and in many ways, I like to be here with my friends."

“One thing that is consistent is the property. Like the golf course and where it sits in this pristine valley, that’s never gone away,” he added.

“Although the financial part ran into trouble the course didn’t and this place gets into your blood and that’s what I think it is, they’re (partners and members) are very in love with the place.”