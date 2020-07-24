CALGARY -- For the second time in as many days, Calgarians and southern Albertans are being warned about severe thunderstorms that could develop in the region Friday afternoon.

As of 6:30 p.m., Environment Canada listed thunderstorm warnings in three separate regions in southern Alberta, including the city of Calgary. Thunderstorm watches are in place for six regions.

Thunderstorms are expected to spread eastward through the province throughout the evening as well, Environment Canada says.

As with all thunderstorm watches and warnings, the agency says there is the risk of high wind, heavy rain and large hail.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."

A weather warning Thursday resulted in some very severe weather in Calgary and area, including a possible tornado in the city's west end.

It hasn't been confirmed that any tornado touched down as a result of the storm.

Make that a tornado watch in Hanna, focused on that storm base near Consort. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/aK7CjrVKqW — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) July 24, 2020

Severe thunderstorm warning, Okotoks - High River - Claresholm. As of right now, this one is bowling straight east, with potential passage into south #Calgary. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Npap4i1HPm — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) July 24, 2020