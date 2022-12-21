App sells leftovers from restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores to help reduce food waste
Surging food prices have prompted many people to search for ways to cut costs, and some shoppers are finding deals through an app that also aims to reduce food waste.
Too Good To Go connects customers with grocery stores, restaurants and bakeries that sell surplus food left at the end of the day at deep discounts.
Consumers can use the app's map feature to discover participating businesses, go in during a defined pickup window and purchase a so-called "surprise bag" of leftovers.
Too Good to Go spokesperson Sarah Soteroff says surprise bags range in price from about $4 to $12 but contain items that would previously have sold for about triple the price.
On Wednesday, Statistics Canada announced that November’s inflation rate was 6.8 per cent, down from 6.9 per cent in October and September. Grocery costs rose 11.4 per cent annually in November, up from 11 per cent in October.
Shabina Dewji, a local blogger, is one of Too Good To Go's many users, and says she has been saving money from buying leftovers.
"I saw lettuce for $11 – that's insane,” she said. "I've never paid that much for lettuce in my life.
"I am doing more of the 'what's on sale, where is it cheaper, where can I get deals?'”
Dewji says she tried a "surprise bag" from a grocery store first.
"I was surprised at how good the quality was," she said. "I think I paid $5 for a bag full of vegetables, and they were fresh, they were great."
"I was like, 'this is awesome. I'm saving the environment, food waste, and I'm saving money.'”
Dewji says she's also had a good experience getting bags of leftovers from several bakeries and restaurants.
The app launched in Calgary earlier this year.
In its first six months, Too Good To Go says food diverted from local landfills adds up to the height of 61 Calgary Towers.
"In Calgary specifically, we've saved more than 33,000 meals from 180 food businesses," Soteroff said.
One Calgary business taking part is Righteous Gelato.
"We’re diverting food waste away from landfills and making sure that people have an opportunity to try the product when maybe it's a bit inaccessible based on price," said owner James Boettcher.
Dewji says reduced prices have encouraged her to support local businesses she hadn’t tried before, and on average she uses the app once a week.
"I look at what the restaurant is selling in general, and then if I like 90% of it, I'll buy it."
Dewji says there is usually enough food to share, save or freeze.
"Now I'm trying to repurpose my leftovers," she said.
Calgary Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
Nine-month-old N.B. baby tested positive for RSV after death, godmother says
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
These are the food items that saw the biggest price increases in November
There are multiple food items that increased the most in price in November, with edible oil, tea, and coffee prices seeing the steepest jumps.
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is proposing Wednesday.
Newfoundland man driving all the way home from Toronto after his flight was cancelled
A Newfoundland man is barrelling home in a rented Toyota Corolla after his connecting WestJet flight from Toronto to St. John's was cancelled Sunday.
Cold air spreading across country will bring messy weather to Ontario, Quebec; heading for Atlantic Canada
Freezing rain, extreme cold and blowing snow are expected in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada this weekend during the busiest travel period of the year.
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities
Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Police make 51 arrests, recover 215 stolen vehicles in investigation into organized GTA crime ring
Police forces in the Greater Toronto Area have arrested 51 people and recovered more than 215 stolen vehicles, worth approximately $17 million, after a months-long investigation into an organized vehicle crime ring.
Edmonton
-
Former Strathcona County employee charged with fraud, theft
A man who worked for Strathcona County faces charges of theft and fraud, Mounties announced on Wednesday. David Churchill, 44, also faces one count of uttering a forged document.
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Alberta to announce plan to improve EMS response times
The province says it has a plan to improve Alberta's beleaguered Emergency Medical Services system and is expected to provide a blueprint Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
YVR limits international arrivals to address delays, cancellations brought by winter storm
A limited number of international flights will be arriving in Vancouver over the next two days, as the city's airport works to recover from a major winter storm that halted operations Tuesday.
-
Extreme cold in southern B.C. after heavy snow creates travel chaos
An extreme cold is settling over parts of British Columbia's Lower Mainland on the heels of heavy snow that grounded flights, jammed roads and delayed ferries.
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
Packed planes spent hours stuck on the tarmac overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
Atlantic
-
Nine-month-old N.B. baby tested positive for RSV after death, godmother says
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
-
Outraged Acadian group urges leadership review of New Brunswick premier
The Acadian Society of New Brunswick released today a scathing open letter to Premier Blaine Higgs, accusing him of abdicating his responsibilities toward official bilingualism.
-
Newfoundland man driving all the way home from Toronto after his flight was cancelled
A Newfoundland man is barrelling home in a rented Toyota Corolla after his connecting WestJet flight from Toronto to St. John's was cancelled Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Greater Victoria wind chill to approach -20 C: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued an arctic outflow wind warning for Greater Victoria on Wednesday as extremely cold winds from the interior are forecast to create wind chill values of near -20 C.
-
Last man wanted in Hells Angels crackdown on Vancouver Island surrenders to police
The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a drug-trafficking case targeting the Hells Angels on Vancouver Island has surrendered to police.
-
NEW
NEW | 'I give those drivers a lot of credit': Snowplows work overtime to keep Malahat highway open
It was a 12-hour shift that demanded persistent concentration. Dodging traffic signs and avoiding curbs, all while navigating past abandoned vehicles along the side of the highway.
Toronto
-
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
-
Police make 51 arrests, recover 215 stolen vehicles in investigation into organized GTA crime ring
Police forces in the Greater Toronto Area have arrested 51 people and recovered more than 215 stolen vehicles, worth approximately $17 million, after a months-long investigation into an organized vehicle crime ring.
-
Ontario bracing for 'potentially damaging' winter storm ahead of Christmas weekend
Travellers are being warned to prepare for a “major winter storm” which is set to hit Toronto, along with much of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday and last through the Christmas weekend.
Montreal
-
A 'heart torn from immense loss': Mother of young hit-and-run victim gives first public address at daughter's visitation
Wearing a red coat and a white hood, Galyna Legenkovska spoke publicly for the first time since her daughter Mariia was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run. The incident occurred one week prior, on Dec. 13. Maria had been walking to school with her siblings and was hit while crossing an intersection in a school zone. Police said they started receiving calls to 911 at 8:05 a.m.
-
Thieves caught on video stealing giant nutcracker from Montreal restaurant
Montreal restaurant Ratafia's staff are hoping that the thieves who stole their giant nutcracker from the front of the business will inherit some holiday spirit and return it. Restauranteurs in the city know that 'anything that is not bolted down' will be taken.
-
Pediatric 811 line now available throughout Quebec
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said the pediatric 811 line is now expanded to the entire province. Dube made the announcement when addressing the state of the province's emergency rooms heading into the holiday season.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans
A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.
-
Assess your own risk for the holidays, Ottawa's top doc urges
Ottawa's medical officer of health is urging everyone to evaluate their own health risks and those of the people around them when making holiday plans this year, as respiratory viruses surge.
-
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating shooting in Stratford
Stratford Police Service is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
-
Passengers flying from Waterloo region to Vancouver stuck on tarmac overnight, other flights at YKF cancelled
A fierce winter storm that swept through western Canada is causing travel chaos across the country, including for those flying in and out of Waterloo region.
-
Police now investigating Kitchener shooting as homicide
The victim of a shooting in Kitchener on Sunday has died of his injuries and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single-use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
-
Saskatoon looking into ways to limit 'stomach-turning odour' from north-end business
The city is looking into potential options to mitigate the smell coming from a business in Saskatoon's north industrial area.
-
Weary traveler stuck in Saskatoon airport due to 'extreme weather'
Many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport had the travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.
Northern Ontario
-
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
-
Ontario bracing for 'potentially damaging' winter storm ahead of Christmas weekend
Travellers are being warned to prepare for a “major winter storm” which is set to hit Toronto, along with much of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday and last through the Christmas weekend.
-
Sault police dealing with barricaded person
Residents in Sault Ste. Marie are being asked to avoid Cambridge Avenue.
Winnipeg
-
Holiday travel plans turning into a 'nightmare' for passengers stuck at Winnipeg airport
Some holiday travellers are facing cancellations and delays due to extreme weather in western Canada that's causing major problems for airlines.
-
These are the food items that saw the biggest price increases in November
There are multiple food items that increased the most in price in November, with edible oil, tea, and coffee prices seeing the steepest jumps.
-
Bear spray used in two commercial robberies in west Winnipeg, police say
Winnipeg police are investigating two more robberies involving bear spray.
Regina
-
Scott Moe reflects on affordability, health care challenges in 2022 as Sask. continued post-pandemic recovery
In a year-end interview with CTV News, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, as the province works toward solutions to ongoing health care, affordability and homelessness challenges.
-
Looking back at 2022: Yorkton's Broadway gets a new, reconciliation-led look
Yorkton’s Broadway Street was handed a face-lift in late September, saying goodbye to a long-time landmark in the Sundial.
-
Riders re-sign club pick-6 leader Nick Marshall
American defensive back Nick Marshall has signed a one-year extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team said in a news release.