Calgary businesses approved to operate tents during Stampede can now apply to stay open into the early-morning hours, the city announced Wednesday.

Businesses that have already been approved to operate a special function tent during the Stampede now have until Friday to apply to have a noise exemption until as late as 2 a.m.

The change follows a decision by the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board on Thursday.

Penny Lane Entertainment, which operates Cowboys, won an appeal asking to play amplified music after midnight and to stay open until 2 a.m. at its Stampede tent on 12th Avenue S.W., near the Stampede grounds.

"We work successfully with bars and restaurants to maintain acceptable noise levels every Stampede, and throughout the year," said Chief bylaw officer Ryan Pleckaitas.

Other Stampede tents, including Knoxville’s Tavern and Wildhorse Saloon, have already applied for extended hours, Pleckaitos said.