Arctic air bringing snow, -30 wind chill to Calgary

Mother Nature is holding a particularly nasty grudge against Alberta today. The current wind chill as of this writing is -23; that's expected to remain throughout the day, thanks to a strong new system passing us by. The primary effects of this will involve snow (subtext: blowing snow) and resultant poor visibility across much of the province.

While Calgary’s wind gusts could isolate in the 70 kilometre per hour range, we’re more likely to remain in the 60s today. Gusts will gradually taper off by the morning commute Tuesday – you read that right: it's going to be a blustery one!

This system is embedded in the still-growing Arctic outbreak, which will continue to thread through.

Snowfall amounts locally are largely a non-factor Monday and Tuesday; it's that Wednesday must be cautious of – that’s when the snow will really open up. Early estimates place us between four and six centimetres.

On the other side of that, we enter a deeper freeze… we can estimate a temperature-wind mixture or two in the five-day that will pop the wind chill to or near -30.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Mainly cloudy, scattered flurries, windy!

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: cloudy, low -19 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, slight chance of flurries

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: some cloud, low -20 C

Wednesday

Snow

Daytime high: -19 C

Evening: cloudy, low -22 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -17 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -26 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -18 C

Evening: some cloud, low -21 C

Charles took a rather chilly looking photo from North Glenmore Park:

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share to my Facebook page, on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.