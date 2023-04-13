Argument over 'loud music' led to stabbing on Calgary Transit bus: police

Calgary's police chief says a stabbing aboard a Calgary Transit bus on Thursday was sparked over concerns that someone was listening to their music too loudly.

The incident, between a man and a teenage boy, happened on a bus near the Rundle LRT Station around 9:30 a.m., and saw the man suffer minor injuries.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Chief Const. Mark Neufeld confirmed the violent incident was over "too loud music."

"The parties who were involved didn't even report the issue to the police, so we're not receiving a ton of co-operation there at this stage of the game," he said.

"But I understand it started because someone's music was too loud and a confrontation (occurred) that escalated over that."

Police are searching for the teen, but haven't released a description of the suspect.

Police are also investigating a random assault reported on the Martindale LRT platform on Thursday. The victim, a man, was attacked around 12:30 p.m. It's unknown how serious his injuries were.

The violent incidents come one day after a shooting on a moving Calgary Transit bus downtown that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

'THE CITY IS SAFE'

Neufeld says while violence on Calgary Transit is impactful, he still believes they are rare occurrences.

"I just want to give Calgarians a message of reassurance, and that's not to downplay what's happened, I wouldn't do that for a second, but they are rare events."

"The city is safe," he said, adding that people don't need to avoid doing what they would "normally do."

Neufeld said he was frustrated to hear that despite all the work being done to make Calgary Transit safer, the shooting occurred "on a city bus, outside of a library at high noon."

"Like, come on," he said, clearly exasperated. "It's just very, very frustrating."